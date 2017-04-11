April 11 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Trump administration held out the prospect Monday of
wider retaliation against Syria and signaled a new push to
remove the country's divisive leader ahead of Secretary of State
Rex Tillerson's meetings with Damascus's Russian allies. on.wsj.com/2otHpQN
- Activist investor Jana Partners has amassed a nearly 9
percent stake in Whole Foods Market and wants the
upscale organic grocer to speed up its turnaround efforts while
also exploring a possible sale. on.wsj.com/2otWSjJ
- A new report on the sales scandal at Wells Fargo
places much of the blame on former CEO John Stumpf and his
protégée, Carrie Tolstedt. The board clawed back an additional
$75 million of pay from the two former executives. on.wsj.com/2otHDY9
- Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley is under
investigation by UK and U.S. regulators after he tried to unmask
a whistleblower who criticized his hiring of a longtime
associate for a top job. on.wsj.com/2otWW2Z
- United Airlines drew widespread criticism for
having a passenger forcibly removed from a flight, an incident
that threatens to further damage the reputation of an airline
recovering from a proxy fight and leadership upheaval. on.wsj.com/2otME2N
- A surge in Tesla stock gave it the title of
largest U.S. auto maker by market value - a feat that would have
seemed highly improbable 13 years ago when the electric-car
maker first began tinkering with the idea of making a sports
car. on.wsj.com/2otI4BL
- A new cancer drug licensed by Eli Lilly was
discovered by a six-year-old startup on the outskirts of
Shanghai, and derived from the ovary cells of Chinese hamsters.
Lilly now is planning to test it on Americans. on.wsj.com/2otJtZ6
- Foxconn Technology offered up to $27 billion for
Toshiba Corp's computer-chip business, another bold bid
for a pillar of Japan's high-tech industry. on.wsj.com/2otXLc5
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)