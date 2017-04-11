April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration held out the prospect Monday of wider retaliation against Syria and signaled a new push to remove the country's divisive leader ahead of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's meetings with Damascus's Russian allies. on.wsj.com/2otHpQN

- Activist investor Jana Partners has amassed a nearly 9 percent stake in Whole Foods Market and wants the upscale organic grocer to speed up its turnaround efforts while also exploring a possible sale. on.wsj.com/2otWSjJ

- A new report on the sales scandal at Wells Fargo places much of the blame on former CEO John Stumpf and his protégée, Carrie Tolstedt. The board clawed back an additional $75 million of pay from the two former executives. on.wsj.com/2otHDY9

- Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley is under investigation by UK and U.S. regulators after he tried to unmask a whistleblower who criticized his hiring of a longtime associate for a top job. on.wsj.com/2otWW2Z

- United Airlines drew widespread criticism for having a passenger forcibly removed from a flight, an incident that threatens to further damage the reputation of an airline recovering from a proxy fight and leadership upheaval. on.wsj.com/2otME2N

- A surge in Tesla stock gave it the title of largest U.S. auto maker by market value - a feat that would have seemed highly improbable 13 years ago when the electric-car maker first began tinkering with the idea of making a sports car. on.wsj.com/2otI4BL

- A new cancer drug licensed by Eli Lilly was discovered by a six-year-old startup on the outskirts of Shanghai, and derived from the ovary cells of Chinese hamsters. Lilly now is planning to test it on Americans. on.wsj.com/2otJtZ6

- Foxconn Technology offered up to $27 billion for Toshiba Corp's computer-chip business, another bold bid for a pillar of Japan's high-tech industry. on.wsj.com/2otXLc5

