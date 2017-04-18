April 18 The following are the top stories in
- Theranos Inc and its founder pledged to stay out of the
blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for
reduced penalties from federal health authorities, in an
agreement that resolves a year-long regulatory impasse. on.wsj.com/2pLTD4G
- The top court in Arkansas halted the executions of two
inmates scheduled for Monday night, fraying plans by Governor
Asa Hutchinson to put to death six men before the state's
lethal-injection drugs expire at the end of the month. on.wsj.com/2pLMamg
- The number of applications for the H-1B visas used by
high-tech companies and others to bring highly skilled workers
to the U.S. dropped this year after years on the rise, the
government said Monday. on.wsj.com/2pM7AzK
- President Donald Trump will sign an executive order in
Wisconsin on Tuesday directing a government-wide review aimed at
putting new teeth back into decades-old "Buy American" and "Hire
American" directives. on.wsj.com/2pLM6mn
- The special election on Tuesday to fill a Georgia House
seat has drawn staggering sums of money, a barrage of
advertisements and the intervention of the president as
Democrats attempt to win a seat that Republicans have held since
1979. on.wsj.com/2pLSl9Q
- A Beijing-based investment fund, CMC Capital Partners, is
buying a small stake in Creative Artists Agency and creating a
joint venture designed to help one of Hollywood's biggest talent
agencies expand its presence in China. on.wsj.com/2pM70lq
