- U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make an
announcement Thursday on the Paris climate treaty, with three
White House officials saying he is expected to withdraw from the
accord, although they cautioned that the situation may yet
change. on.wsj.com/2rU7quK
- Ohio filed a suit against five drug companies, alleging
they fueled the opioid addiction crisis by misrepresenting the
addictive risks of their painkillers. on.wsj.com/2qGpmo7
- Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to testify as
early as next week before a Senate committee that President
Donald Trump asked him to back off the investigation of former
national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a person
familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2qBFwQf
- Japanese investment bank Nomura Securities bought about
$100 million worth of Venezuelan government bonds last week as
part of the same transaction that has landed Goldman Sachs Group
Inc in the thick of a political controversy. on.wsj.com/2qCP3Xu
- The Trump administration ordered a review of oil reserves
and production on Alaska's vast public lands, an early step in
potentially opening more areas of the state to drilling-
including the now-protected Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. on.wsj.com/2spJY52
