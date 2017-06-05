June 5 The following are the top stories in the
- General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra faces
shareholders this week, under pressure from a hedge-fund
investor and fresh scrutiny following the ouster of her
counterpart at a crosstown rival. on.wsj.com/2qWyNzA
- Three Persian Gulf countries - Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and
UAE - cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing their
neighbor of meddling in their internal affairs and backing
terrorism. on.wsj.com/2qWsVGV
- Toyota Motor Corp sold its stake in Tesla Inc
some time last year, the company said, formally ending
a partnership between the car makers. on.wsj.com/2qWxVuV
- Germany's third-largest shipping firm filed for insolvency
after it was cut loose by one of the country's biggest shipping
lenders, a sign Germany's long-simmering shipping crisis has
reached a boiling point. on.wsj.com/2qWccmQ
- Three influential House Republicans have proposed shaking
up federal oversight of burgeoning commercial space activities
by putting the Commerce Department squarely in charge of
regulating such endeavors. on.wsj.com/2qWtpwz
