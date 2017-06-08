June 8 The following are the top stories in the
- Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said it won't sell
core assets in the U.S. or elsewhere, including its majority
stake in U.S. chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride. on.wsj.com/2r82GNq
- Google is coming across some unusual challenges as it
seeks to capture eye-level imagery of the most remote parts of
the globe. on.wsj.com/2r862QC
- Penguin Random House, majority owned by Bertelsmann SE,
said that it has acquired the literary merchandise company Out
of Print for an undisclosed sum. on.wsj.com/2r7ZuBD
- More than 70 countries and jurisdictions signed an
agreement limiting the ability of multinationals to exploit
divergences between tax treaties, a practice known as "treaty
shopping" that enables companies to pay lower taxes. The
agreement is part of an attempt by the Organization for Economic
Cooperation and Development to limit companies' ability to shift
profits to low-tax locations. on.wsj.com/2r8rTHO
- Uber Technologies Inc has fired a top executive
who obtained medical records of a woman raped by her Uber driver
in India, and then shared the documents with Chief Executive
Travis Kalanick, according to a person briefed on the matter. on.wsj.com/2r8rVPW
- Samsung Electronics Co said that it will
invest about $760 million to double its production capacity for
mobile phones and refrigerators in India, a critical market for
the world's largest smartphone maker. on.wsj.com/2r8cIyb
