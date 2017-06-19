June 19 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Boeing Co's commercial airplane boss sees big
market potential for a new jetliner the company has been
studying but still wants more time before committing billions of
dollars to the project. on.wsj.com/2rLJMMP
- Activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management
LLC, which has accumulated a stake of roughly 4.3 percent in
Hudson's Bay Co, said in a letter that is expected to
be delivered to the company's board Monday that its real estate
is worth four times the stock price. on.wsj.com/2rM3vvU
- A small autonomous-cars company Cruise Automation owned by
General Motors Co is getting into the high-definition
mapping business, a move that could help the Detroit auto giant
compete with Google and others in the race to develop
self-driving vehicles. on.wsj.com/2rLOvxT
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)