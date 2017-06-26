BRIEF-Franchise Services Of North America announces chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
June 27 Franchise Services Of North America Inc :
- Billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC hedge fund has taken its largest-ever initial bet on a public company, with a $3.5 billion stake in Nestle SA piling pressure on the world's largest packaged-foods company to find ways to accelerate growth. on.wsj.com/2scxMEa
- Takata Corp filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and the U.S. and said it would sell most of its operations to a rival, capping the steep decline of an 84-year-old Japanese company nearly nine years after it began a global recall of rupture-prone automotive air bags. on.wsj.com/2scjvrr
- Facebook Inc is talking to Hollywood studios and agencies about producing TV-quality shows with an eye toward launching original programming by late summer, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2scl2NV
- Elon Musk's SpaceX completed an impressive, bi-coastal demonstration of launch capability, successfully executing the second of two unmanned missions within a roughly 48-hour period in a high-water mark for the company's operational prowess. on.wsj.com/2scu5P1
WILMINGTON, Del., June 27 Lawyers for people injured by exploding Takata Corp air bags told a U.S. bankruptcy court judge on Tuesday that the company's restructuring plan is being skewed to benefit automakers over victims.
WILMINGTON, Del., June 27 The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co on Tuesday in a $2 billion dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co that stems from cost overruns at a pair of unfinished U.S. nuclear power plants.