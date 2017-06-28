June 28 The following are the top stories in the
- The European Union's antitrust regulator on Tuesday fined
Alphabet Inc's Google a record 2.42 billion euros
($2.71 billion), saying its search engine stacks the deck in
favor of its own comparison-shopping service. on.wsj.com/2skQYQe
- Takata Corp's U.S. units Tuesday won approval for
novel arrangements that will see the world's largest car makers
step up to make sure the troubled parts maker stays in business
despite massive product liability claims. on.wsj.com/2skT4ja
- Nestlé SA on Tuesday announced plans to launch a
$20.8 billion share buyback, focus its capital spending on
categories like coffee and pet care and look for consumer
health-care acquisitions, a move that comes after it found
itself the target of activist investor Third Point LLC. on.wsj.com/2skA5W2
- United Parcel Service Inc will freeze pension
plans for about 70,000 nonunion employees, seeking to contain
the burden of a retirement fund with a nearly $10 billion
deficit. on.wsj.com/2sl12IV
- Apollo Global Management LLC, the private-equity
firm co-founded by billionaire investor Leon Black, has raised
$23.5 billion for the world's largest-ever buyout fund. on.wsj.com/2skSy4H
