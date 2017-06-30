BRIEF-Rio Novo Gold says first instance decision has been made
* Rio Novo Gold Inc - been advised that a first instance decision has been made by administrative tribunal in Caldas State, Colombia
June 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corp scrapped their $9.4 billion merger agreement, the latest in a series of high-profile deals to be derailed by antitrust enforcers. on.wsj.com/2sXN7wk
- Sycamore Partners intends to split Staples Inc into three to help fund its $6.9 billion purchase of the office-supply seller, in another sign of the challenges facing the retail industry. on.wsj.com/2sXDY6Q
- Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported quarterly operating margin that was higher than a year earlier, despite the continuing decline in same-store sales. on.wsj.com/2sXEemk
- Nike Inc's chief executive said the company is starting a pilot program to sell sneakers through Amazon.com Inc ending a long stalemate between the sportswear giant and the online retailer. on.wsj.com/2sXQG5t
* Terraform Power announces extensions to regain nasdaq compliance
June 30 The Minneapolis City Council approved a measure on Friday requiring large companies to pay workers least at $15 an hour by 2022, following moves by other liberal-leaning U.S. cities to raise the minimum wage.