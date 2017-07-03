July 3 The following are the top stories in the
- Federal investigators believe Caterpillar Inc
failed to submit numerous required export filings with the
government in recent years, adding to questions facing the
company. on.wsj.com/2t7m5Cs
- Plan for the sale of Toshiba Corp's semiconductor
unit includes an option for SK Hynix Inc to
eventually take a minority stake in the business. on.wsj.com/2t7HknX
- The U.S. government has partly rescinded a ban on the use
of laptops on some U.S.-bound international flights only days
after rolling out demands for enhanced security measures at
overseas airports. on.wsj.com/2t84bj9
- House lawmakers approved Democratic revenue and spending
measures, sending to the Senate what could become the Illinois's
first budget in two years. on.wsj.com/2t7QaSu
- State government remained closed in New Jersey on Sunday,
with Republican Governor Chris Christie and Democratic lawmakers
seemingly no closer to reaching a budget deal that would reopen
state parks and beaches for the remainder of the holiday
weekend. on.wsj.com/2t7ARJp
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)