July 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration suspended two
clinical trials and a portion of a third testing Merck & Co
Inc's Keytruda as a treatment for blood cancer, after
more patients receiving the drug died than those receiving other
treatments. on.wsj.com/2tjmQIF
- True Religion Apparel Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection after its private equity owner, TowerBrook Capital
Partners, struck a deal with lenders on the terms of a
debt-for-equity swap that will erase $350 million in debt from
the company's books. on.wsj.com/2tMKb6f
- After a pair of last-second launch aborts over two days,
the third attempt worked for SpaceX as it launched a large
commercial communications satellite into orbit without a hitch.
on.wsj.com/2tKNX0q
- Baidu Inc's executive took a ride in one of his
company's self-driving prototypes to Baidu's
artificial-intelligence developer conference at the National
Convention Center. Chinese news organizations and social media
commenters quickly pointed out that driverless cars are not
allowed to operate on public streets. on.wsj.com/2uMYrJv
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is seeking to sell a stake
in Simon, its web app that sells complex financial products to
retail investors and is soliciting investments that would value
Simon at about $75 million and lay the groundwork for a spinoff
of the business, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2tTqVFk
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)