PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Senate GOP leaders picked up support Wednesday for their plan to pass a scaled-back bill to repeal a handful of elements in the current health law, and then open negotiations with House Republicans to try to bring together their two very different bills. on.wsj.com/2uEqZ9s

- Foxconn, the maker of iPhones and other gadgets for Apple Inc, plans to build a plant in Wisconsin that a White House official said will initially bring 3,000 jobs to the state. on.wsj.com/2uEifjp

- The U.S. Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday it is ready as soon as September to start slowly shrinking its holdings of more than $4 trillion in bonds it bought to try to buoy the economy. on.wsj.com/2uDEtSJ

- Viacom Inc is out of the running to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive, leaving Discovery Communications Inc as the only remaining suitor in talks to purchase the cable TV programmer, people familiar with the situation said. on.wsj.com/2uDZxbP

- Amazon.com is launching in Singapore with a twist: It is targeting loyal, time-strapped shoppers by starting with its more limited one- and two-hour subscription delivery option. on.wsj.com/2uErWyn

- A bankruptcy judge will consider approval of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co's proposed takeover of Oncor Electric Delivery on Aug. 21. Paul Singer's Elliott Management had sought a later date for more time to raise financing for its rival proposal. on.wsj.com/2uEpkkc (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)