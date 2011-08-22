Aug 22 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A rebel victory in Libya would likely put added downward pressure on oil prices, experts say.

* Efforts to reach a settlement that would end the long-running probe of foreclosure practices are snagged over whether banks will get broad legal immunity from state officials for mortgage-related claims.

* U.S. benchmark oil prices have tumbled since early May, but drivers -- and the economy -- have yet to feel the full benefit. While crude-oil futures are down 38 percent, the average price of gas at the pump is down just 9 percent.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve has put the financial world on notice: brace for two more years of rock-bottom rates. That's good news for borrowers but a promise of rough going for those counting on interest income.

* Unions at Verizon Communications called an end to their 15-day strike and will begin returning to work Monday evening, taking pressure off the company as talks over a new contract continue.

* European leaders continued to spar over proposals to reverse the region's deepening debt crisis, with a senior European Union official, Herman Van Rompuy, backing German and French opposition to common debt issuance for the 17 countries sharing the euro.

* Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc said it sent letters Sunday to Hertz Global Holdings Inc and Avis Budget Group Inc asking for "best and final" offers after long-running efforts to acquire Dollar Thrifty have yet to lead to a deal.

* Business economists are split on whether more austerity or more stimulus is the best path forward for U.S. fiscal policy, according to a new survey, highlighting the dilemma facing policy makers eager to shore up the nation's economy and long-term fiscal position.

* The biggest bank bailout in Russian history was an "insane waste of money," the bank's embattled former president said in an interview. Andrei Borodin, who fled Russia in March and is wanted by authorities there over a loan Bank of Moscow made under his leadership, said the bank "never needed state help."

* A rise in the yen to a post-war record has currency traders ready for another round of intervention by Japan as early as Monday morning, amid increased calls for the Bank of Japan to take fresh monetary easing.

* Skype has agreed to acquire New York-based start-up GroupMe, a move that gets the Internet-calling giant into the increasingly crowded business of providing group messaging services on smartphones. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)