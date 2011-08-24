Aug 24 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With opposition forces now in control of much of Libya's oil fields, refineries and export terminals, Libyan crude could start returning to world markets far quicker than previously forecast, analysts say.

* Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones II has decided to lower some fees charged by his largest hedge fund but will maintain overall charges that top most rivals.

* U.S. stocks jumped as many investors sent a plea to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke: Come to the rescue of the stalling economy and battered financial markets.

* Markets remain unkind to BofA : The cost of insuring the lender's bonds against default surged to a record, its bond prices fell and its shares declined again.

* Challenges for new S&P boss: The next head of the ratings firm will inherit a thicket of regulatory and public-relations headaches left behind by his predecessor.

* Euro zone governments are discussing a plan to have non-cash Greek government assets, including real estate, offered as collateral for a new round of rescue lending to Greece.

* Euro zone growth remained at a two-year low in August as Germany slowed further, a survey showed Tuesday, adding to fears that the economy is stalling at a time when political leaders are struggling to resolve the region's debt crisis.

* Sprint Nextel Corp will begin selling the new version of the Apple iPhone in mid-October, people familiar with the matter said, filling a huge hole in the No. 3 U.S. carrier's lineup and giving Apple Inc another sales channel for its popular gadget.

* UBS AG joined the growing ranks of financial firms to plan for belt-tightening, saying it will lay off more than 5 percent of its work force, mainly at its investment bank, as the Swiss bank faces weaker earnings, tougher regulation and a surging franc.

* Qantas Airways Ltd on Wednesday said it more than doubled its annual profit on buoyant domestic travel and dismissed newspaper reports that it could be a takeover target of a private equity raid that would value the airline at more than 3.5 billion Australian dollars ($3.66 billion).

* Japan became the latest country hit by the current round of sovereign-debt downgrades, with the government's credit rating lowered Wednesday by Moody's Investors Service.

* Groupon Inc's joint venture in China has closed offices in some cities and laid off hundreds of employees, according to people familiar with the situation, raising questions about the online coupon company's strategy in a big market ahead of its planned initial public offering of stock.

* Regional surveys of manufacturers are pointing to a downshift in activity, as a key driver of the recovery retreats amid worries about an economic downturn.

* The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp must face a $10 billion lawsuit over the toxic remnants of Washington Mutual Bank, a federal judge ruled. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)