* BofA said it will get a $5 billion infusion from Warren Buffett, giving the nation's biggest bank a desperately needed jolt of confidence at a time when investors are questioning its health.

* Steve Jobs has arguably disrupted more industries than any other chief executive of his generation. The big question is whether Apple can continue to transform the landscape while making an impact on pop culture in the way that Mr. Jobs has for the past two decades.

* Steve Jobs has stepped down from his pulpit. Now, followers of the "Cult of Mac" are contemplating a world without their charismatic leader.

* Steve Jobs has his name on more than 300 patents, a sign that he did more to create Apple Inc.'s landmark products than simply supervise engineers. But the company's originality, and handling of intellectual property, have frequently been controversial topics.

* Switch off a car's engine on a slope and it will accelerate down the hill for a good long while. The same kind of momentum can carry a company quite a long way, unless it hits a wall. That's what Apple bulls need to remember as they contemplate the tech giant without Steve Jobs as chief executive.

* AIG chief Benmosche has complained to senior bank executives about unfavorable stock research, suggesting some analysts don't fully understand AIG's value.

* Goldman Sachs officials have been reminding some of its U.K. workers that higher salaries granted in 2010 would revert back after two years, and that time is coming.

* Former Lehman Brothers Chief Executive Dick Fuld and other directors and officers are seeking the release of $90 million in insurance funds to settle a potential multibillion-dollar lawsuit brought by shareholders of the failed investment bank.

* Euro-zone policy makers appeared no nearer to settling a dispute over Finland's collateral demands in exchange for participating in a bailout for Greece.

* Asian shares and currencies stuck to tight ranges, amid choppy trade and after Wall Street's decline provided little incentive to buy stocks. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3 percent.

* Blogging service Tumblr has a funny name and scant revenue. It has also convinced investors it is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

* Several European governments extended a ban on short selling of financial shares Thursday, seeking to keep a lid on volatility in European banking stocks amid deep bearishness.

* Harrisburg, the financially strapped capital of Pennsylvania, will likely miss a bond payment next month if a deal to obtain $7.5 million in borrowed cash falls through, a spokesman for the mayor said Thursday.

* The initial public offering of Toys "R" Us Inc. was supposed to be a crowning moment for the owners of America's largest chain of toy stores. But it has now been 15 months since the company filed the initial paperwork, and people close to the transaction say it won't happen until at least early 2012.

* Chief Executive Myron "Mike" Ullman will carry a big exit package when he checks out of J.C. Penney Co. early next year. The package currently is valued at about $30.7 million, according to an analysis prepared for The Wall Street Journal.

* A 15-day strike at Verizon Communications Inc. fueled a surge in new jobless benefit claims last week, but the job market still looks weak after stripping out those effects.

