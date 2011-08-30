Aug 30 The following were the top stories in The
* The flood damage from Hurricane Irene raises pressure on
Congress as it debates how to overhaul the government's
debt-strapped flood-insurance program, but lawmakers remain
unlikely to thrash out a long-term agreement before the program
is due to expire Sept. 30, insurance and real-estate industry
lobbyists said.
* The economic damage wrought by Hurricane Irene-everything
from washed-out roads to lost hotel bookings-could hit $12
billion or more.
* The redesign of GM's 2013 Malibu illustrates the
many changes that auto makers are making as they drive toward
new fuel-economy targets that require the average new vehicle to
get 54.5 miles a gallon by 2025.
* When Google co-founder Larry Page announced he
would take over as chief executive, he promised that he would
shake up the Internet search giant. Instead, much of the shaking
up has happened to the new CEO.
* The blue-chip index climbed 254 points as a large swath of
Wall Street overcame floods, blackouts and fallen trees to make
it to work in time to beat the opening bell on Monday.
* Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan
bought himself some breathing room as the bank agreed to sell
more than $8 billion of China Construction Bank
stock, its second multibillion-dollar deal in a week.
* For Bob King, the head of the United Auto Workers union,
the toughest adversary he may face in ongoing contract talks
with Detroit's auto makers may be his own rank-and-file members.
* Innkeepers USA Trust said Cerberus Capital Management LP
abandoned a $1.12 billion deal to buy the hotelier as part of a
ploy to pay a lower price and must close the transaction or pay
"substantial damages."
* European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet
signaled the ECB may reconsider its longstanding warnings about
inflation, potentially setting the stage for a lengthy pause in
its rate-increase cycle.
* When a Louisiana public pension investment panel met with
a hedge fund it was considering hiring, it was told that the
fund could liquidate its investments to raise money "in a matter
of weeks" if needed, according to a video of the meeting
reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
* Consumer spending posted strong gains in July despite weak
income growth, the latest sign the economy gained some momentum
at the start of the third quarter before the stock market began
its recent gyrations.
* Hon Hai Precision Industry Co , which assembles
products for Apple Inc and Sony Corp , reported
a better-than-expected second quarter net profit, helping to
lift shares in the contract electronics manufacturer by 7
percent in Tuesday trade.
* A new federal and state program on health-insurance rates
will determine whether bad publicity alone is enough to stop
insurers from levying steep increases.
* New York State's comptroller rejected a $27 million
contract between the New York State Education Department and
News Corp.'s education subsidiary, Wireless Generation,
citing concerns about the phone-hacking scandal at the media
conglomerate's UK newspaper unit.
