Aug 31 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. authorities are investigating whether software developer Oracle violated federal antibribery laws in its dealings abroad.

* The SEC lawyer who has accused the regulator of improperly destroying thousands of documents is a proven whistleblower: He received an award of around $2.7 million for exposing possible fraud in a previous job.

* A battle is heating up over whether investors in oil and other commodities markets should be required to lift the veil of secrecy that shrouds their trading bets.

* Fed officials are as deeply divided as they've been in decades about how to spur the flagging economy, records show.

* Bank of America intends to sell its correspondent mortgage business, as the troubled lender looks to narrow its focus and bolster its financial strength.

* Exxon Mobil snatched away a major Arctic exploration deal with Russia's Rosneft from competitors including BP in a sweeping deal that will give Rosneft access to energy projects in the U.S.

* The global oil-exploration deal announced by Exxon Mobil Corp. and Russia's OAO Rosneft is the latest black eye for BP PLC , Rosneft's original partner in the Russian Arctic, and could raise more uncomfortable questions about the company's growth strategy.

* Whirlpool's bottom line has been buttressed for five years by a Brazilian tax credit. That stash, however, will soon run out.

* Asian shares were mostly lower amid cautious trade, with exporters in Tokyo struggling to make headway amid weak global and domestic data. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.2 percent.

* Sentiment among euro-zone companies and consumers plunged in August, the latest sign that steep declines in equity markets earlier in the month, public anger over the second bailout of Greece and signs of feeble growth in Germany are taking a severe toll on the economic outlook.

* Freddie Mac plans to accelerate its program to purchase loans backed by apartment buildings, increasing the availability of financing for landlords and helping to bolster the multifamily real-estate market.

* U.S. regulators approved a plan by BATS Global Markets to offer share listings on its electronic stock market, the company said Tuesday.