Sept 1 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The mortgage industry will take a step toward cleaning up some of its most controversial practices under a deal between a New York regulator and three financial firms, including Goldman Sachs Group .

* A dispute over the timing of a presidential speech showed the depth of rancor between President Obama and congressional Republicans.

* Positive data on German employment and manufacturing offered a ray of optimism for struggling parts of Europe that rely on Germany both as an export market and as a financier of bailouts.

* Hewlett-Packard Co said it will temporarily resume manufacturing of its ill-fated tablet computer just 11 days after killing its iPad rival as part of a sweeping corporate overhaul.

* A congressionally mandated panel found that the U.S. has wasted or misspent between $31 billion and $60 billion contracting for services in Iraq and Afghanistan, or as much as one out of every four dollars spent on wartime contracting in the past decade.

* In a sudden shake-up atop the world's largest custody bank, Bank of New York Mellon chief executive Robert P. Kelly stepped down Wednesday after being asked by the board to leave.

* Large banks' trading advice to its well-heeled hedge-fund customers is a closely guarded secret on Wall Street. But a Goldman Sachs report sheds a rare light on this secretive world.

* The Justice Department sued to block AT&T's proposed $39 billion takeover of T-Mobile, a surprisingly swift move that dealt a blow to AT&T's ambition to build the largest U.S. cellphone carrier.

* Brazil slashed its overnight lending rate in a surprise move Wednesday that's likely to spur questions about the government's commitment to fighting inflation-as well as the independence of its central bank.

* Exxon's blockbuster $2.2 billion deal to drill for oil in the frigid waters north of Russia with OAO Rosneft is the latest sign of the energy industry's white-hot interest in exploring above the Arctic Circle.

* The first well in Russia's arctic region where Exxon Mobil Corp. and OAO Rosneft will be exploring for oil is expected to be drilled in 2015 and initial production could begin early in the next decade, a Rosneft executive said on Wednesday.

* Asian shares started September higher on Thursday after some U.S. economic data were not as weak as expected, while risk-sensitive currencies, such as the euro, shrugged off signs of softening in the region's export sector and a mixed lead from China data.

* Neel Kashkari was hired to turn Pacific Investment Management Co., the manager of the world's largest bond fund, into a big player in stocks. It hasn't happened yet.

* Despite receiving a $535 million federal loan and about $1 billion in venture capital, high-profile solar-panel maker Solyndra Inc. plans to file for bankruptcy protection, undermined by a weak global economy and competition from China.

* Jefferies Group Inc has hired Ren Wang from UBS AG to be president of its Asian operations and build out its investment banking operations in the region, people familiar with the matter said.

* U.S. authorities are investigating whether Oracle Corp. , one of the world's largest software companies by sales, violated federal antibribery laws in its dealings abroad, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Arnaud Lagardère, general managing partner of Lagardère SCA , looked to reassure investors on Wednesday about the media conglomerate's strategy, as the group posted a 65 percent drop in first-half net profit amid poor results at the company's sports and publishing divisions.

* UnitedHealth Group Inc will acquire the operations of a major southern California physician group, in the latest example of how lines are blurring between insurance companies and health-care providers.