Sept 1 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The mortgage industry will take a step toward cleaning up
some of its most controversial practices under a deal between a
New York regulator and three financial firms, including Goldman
Sachs Group .
* A dispute over the timing of a presidential speech showed
the depth of rancor between President Obama and congressional
Republicans.
* Positive data on German employment and manufacturing
offered a ray of optimism for struggling parts of Europe that
rely on Germany both as an export market and as a financier of
bailouts.
* Hewlett-Packard Co said it will temporarily resume
manufacturing of its ill-fated tablet computer just 11 days
after killing its iPad rival as part of a sweeping corporate
overhaul.
* A congressionally mandated panel found that the U.S. has
wasted or misspent between $31 billion and $60 billion
contracting for services in Iraq and Afghanistan, or as much as
one out of every four dollars spent on wartime contracting in
the past decade.
* In a sudden shake-up atop the world's largest custody
bank, Bank of New York Mellon chief executive Robert P.
Kelly stepped down Wednesday after being asked by the board to
leave.
* Large banks' trading advice to its well-heeled hedge-fund
customers is a closely guarded secret on Wall Street. But a
Goldman Sachs report sheds a rare light on this secretive world.
* The Justice Department sued to block AT&T's proposed
$39 billion takeover of T-Mobile, a surprisingly swift move that
dealt a blow to AT&T's ambition to build the largest U.S.
cellphone carrier.
* Brazil slashed its overnight lending rate in a surprise
move Wednesday that's likely to spur questions about the
government's commitment to fighting inflation-as well as the
independence of its central bank.
* Exxon's blockbuster $2.2 billion deal to drill for
oil in the frigid waters north of Russia with OAO Rosneft is the
latest sign of the energy industry's white-hot interest in
exploring above the Arctic Circle.
* The first well in Russia's arctic region where Exxon Mobil
Corp. and OAO Rosneft will be exploring for oil is
expected to be drilled in 2015 and initial production could
begin early in the next decade, a Rosneft executive said on
Wednesday.
* Asian shares started September higher on Thursday after
some U.S. economic data were not as weak as expected, while
risk-sensitive currencies, such as the euro, shrugged off signs
of softening in the region's export sector and a mixed lead from
China data.
* Neel Kashkari was hired to turn Pacific Investment
Management Co., the manager of the world's largest bond fund,
into a big player in stocks. It hasn't happened yet.
* Despite receiving a $535 million federal loan and about $1
billion in venture capital, high-profile solar-panel maker
Solyndra Inc. plans to file for bankruptcy protection,
undermined by a weak global economy and competition from China.
* Jefferies Group Inc has hired Ren Wang from UBS AG
to be president of its Asian operations and build out
its investment banking operations in the region, people familiar
with the matter said.
* U.S. authorities are investigating whether Oracle Corp.
, one of the world's largest software companies by
sales, violated federal antibribery laws in its dealings abroad,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Arnaud Lagardère, general managing partner of Lagardère
SCA , looked to reassure investors on Wednesday about
the media conglomerate's strategy, as the group posted a 65
percent drop in first-half net profit amid poor results at the
company's sports and publishing divisions.
* UnitedHealth Group Inc will acquire the operations
of a major southern California physician group, in the latest
example of how lines are blurring between insurance companies
and health-care providers.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80
4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)