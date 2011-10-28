Oct 28 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hewlett-Packard said it will keep its
personal-computer division, backing away from its former chief
executive's proposal to spin the unit out into a standalone
company.
* J.P. Morgan Chase has decided that it won't charge
customers who use their debit cards to make purchases. Other big
banks have made similar choices.
* The founders of Groupon and Zynga, two hotly anticipated
Internet listings, are bolstering their voting clout over
ordinary shareholders, according to regulatory filings.
* Yahoo Inc has been exploring a "cash-rich
split-off," a potentially tax-free way to dispose of its 40
percent stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba and its 35
percent stake in Yahoo Japan.
* Chinese Internet search giant Baidu Inc said its
third-quarter net profit nearly doubled from a year earlier as
online advertising spending grew in China.
* Olympus Corp paid a group of elusive Cayman
Islands-based firms most of the nearly $1 billion it spent on
deals that are now a focus of controversy.
* Australia's Macquarie Group took an axe to
full-year guidance as profit fell 24 percent from a year ago and
was below analysts' expectations.
* MF Global Holdings Ltd's challenges mounted
Thursday as Fitch Ratings downgraded the broker-dealer's credit
to junk status and, according to people familiar with the
matter, at least one major broker ceased some trading activities
with the firm.
* A U.S. judge, challenging the boilerplate language used to
resolve securities-enforcement cases, questioned why he should
approve the Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed $285
million settlement of fraud charges against Citigroup Inc
over a mortgage-bond deal.