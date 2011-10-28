Oct 28 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hewlett-Packard said it will keep its personal-computer division, backing away from its former chief executive's proposal to spin the unit out into a standalone company.

* J.P. Morgan Chase has decided that it won't charge customers who use their debit cards to make purchases. Other big banks have made similar choices.

* The founders of Groupon and Zynga, two hotly anticipated Internet listings, are bolstering their voting clout over ordinary shareholders, according to regulatory filings.

* Yahoo Inc has been exploring a "cash-rich split-off," a potentially tax-free way to dispose of its 40 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba and its 35 percent stake in Yahoo Japan.

* Chinese Internet search giant Baidu Inc said its third-quarter net profit nearly doubled from a year earlier as online advertising spending grew in China.

* Olympus Corp paid a group of elusive Cayman Islands-based firms most of the nearly $1 billion it spent on deals that are now a focus of controversy.

* Australia's Macquarie Group took an axe to full-year guidance as profit fell 24 percent from a year ago and was below analysts' expectations.

* MF Global Holdings Ltd's challenges mounted Thursday as Fitch Ratings downgraded the broker-dealer's credit to junk status and, according to people familiar with the matter, at least one major broker ceased some trading activities with the firm.

* A U.S. judge, challenging the boilerplate language used to resolve securities-enforcement cases, questioned why he should approve the Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed $285 million settlement of fraud charges against Citigroup Inc over a mortgage-bond deal.