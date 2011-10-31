Oct 31 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* MF Global Holdings Ltd was nearing a deal to file
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as soon as Monday and sell
assets to Interactive Brokers Group . The tentative
plan, reached after a marathon weekend of negotiations, could
end the short tenure for Jon Corzine at MF Global.
* The financial turmoil rattling governments and banks in
Europe is further weighing on the already-sluggish outlook for
business in the region.
* The Treasury Department is likely to put off its second
sale of shares in American International Group Inc , the
insurer bailed out by the U.S. during the financial crisis,
because of unfavorable market conditions.
* In one of the largest executive paydays in recent years,
Nabors Industries Ltd is giving its chairman $100
million in cash in a severance-style deal, even though he isn't
leaving the company.
* Qantas Airways Ltd began to restore service
Monday after an Australian tribunal ruled to end a prolonged
labor dispute that had forced the airline to ground its fleet
world-wide over the weekend.
* While Groupon Inc executives are focused on how their
upcoming IPO will fare, others on Wall Street are thinking about
how the deal could affect as many as a dozen other companies
hoping to launch in its wake.
* Wells Fargo is the latest big bank to back away
from an unpopular fee levied on customers making purchases with
debit cards.