* MF Global Holdings collapsed into bankruptcy when a
potential buyer bolted over a discrepancy of hundreds of
millions of dollars in the beleaguered securities firm's books.
* Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou stunned Europe by
announcing a referendum on his country's latest bailout -- a
high-stakes gamble that could undermine the international effort
to preserve the euro.
* State insurance regulators contend that some of the
nation's largest insurers have improperly minimized reserves to
meet claims from a popular type of life-insurance coverage.
* At least four chief executives are in line for payouts of
more than $50 million from "golden parachutes" opened by pending
acquisitions, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of SEC
filings.
* Two years ago, Honda Motor Co and Toyota Motor
Corp were among the most envied auto makers in the
world. Today, the impact of a strong yen, two natural disasters
and strategic missteps have made them among the most troubled.
* The three firms that are a focus of an Olympus Corp
controversy had no revenue and scant business history
when the company started to invest in them in 2006.
* A federal judge on Monday stopped H&R Block Inc
from acquiring low-cost rival TaxAct, handing the Justice
Department a win in an antitrust case as it prepares for a
similar trial to block AT&T Inc from acquiring T-Mobile
USA.
* A judge rejected Tribune Co.'s plan to exit bankruptcy
protection Monday, sending the media giant back to the
bargaining table to find a viable restructuring strategy after
nearly three years in Chapter 11.