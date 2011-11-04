Nov 4 The following were the top stories in The
* Greece's leaders worked to restore political stability in
the country and preserve its euro membership, killing a plan for
a referendum on Greece's latest bailout that has roiled global
markets.
* The CIA has made a series of secret concessions in its
drone campaign after military and diplomatic officials
complained large strikes were damaging the fragile U.S.
relationship with Pakistan.
* For the past two years, MF Global Holdings may
have disguised its debt levels to investors by temporarily
slashing the debt it was carrying before publicly reporting its
finances each quarter.
* Bank of New York Mellon is in preliminary talks
with federal prosecutors to resolve a high-profile civil lawsuit
that accused the bank of fraudulently overcharging clients in
trading currencies.
* American International Group Inc is returning to
the business of securities lending, a business that had pushed
it to the brink of collapse. The insurer also posted a $4.1
billion quarterly net loss.
* A French investment group may be close to securing an
agreement with the U.S. Justice Department that would allow the
group to take control of the assets of the beleaguered poker
website Full Tilt Poker.
* Freddie Mac tapped the U.S. government for
another $6 billion in aid after the mortgage-finance giant's
loss widened to $4.4 billion in the third quarter.
* Bank of America Corp , looking to take advantage of
market volatility that has sunk the prices on its outstanding
debt, may offer up to 400 million common shares to swap out
preferred shares that have been affected.
* PG&E Corp's new chief executive outlined a broad
plan to bump up spending on the California utility's
gas-pipeline network, hoping to restore public confidence in its
ability to deliver gas safely.
* A house panel voted Thursday to subpoena internal White
House emails related to a government loan guarantee given to
failed solar-power company Solyndra LLC.