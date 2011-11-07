Nov 7 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Greece's major political parties agreed to form a national unity government that will lead the country to new elections after putting in place a debt-slashing deal, after Prime Minister Papandreou agreed to step down.

* Few groups were hit harder by the recession than young men, like Cody Preston and Justin Randol, 25-year-old high-school buddies. Their generation faces one of the weakest job markets in modern history.

* European banks are sitting on heaps of exotic mortgage products and other risky assets that predate the financial crisis, adding to pressure on lenders that also are holding large quantities of euro-zone government debt.

* The CFTC chairman has removed himself from the investigation into MF Global's sudden implosion. Gensler's decision was made to eliminate the perception of a conflict of interest due to his longstanding ties to Jon Corzine, the company's now-departed CEO.

* Union retirement trust funds known as VEBAs are running short-one by as much as $20 billion-as health-care costs rise and investment returns are skimpy. Funds are trimming benefits and asking retirees to pay more.

* Citigroup is moving to try to quell anger among regulators in Japan who are growing increasingly impatient at what they see as the bank's inability to fix regulatory problems that have led to three scandals in seven years.

* Thousands of people flooded into credit unions and small banks over the weekend as part of "Bank Transfer Day," an effort to prod depositors to abandon giant banks. But at least some of the big banks won't mind losing those customers.

* Asian stock markets were mostly lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street's fall on Friday, with many investors keeping to the sidelines as Greek politicians continued their efforts to avoid a disorderly debt default.

* All Nippon Airways Co. is taking significantly longer to train pilots for its new Boeing 787 jets than the aircraft maker and aviation-safety experts had expected, a surprise that Boeing Co. rival Airbus is trying to exploit.

* BP PLC said it isn't concerned about the collapse of a $7.06 billion Argentine oil deal over the weekend, because it no longer has to divest itself of assets just to shore up its financial position.

* Toyota Motor Corp. is set to report lackluster results for the July-September quarter on Tuesday, battered by the yen's surge to record highs against the dollar and lost production in the aftermath of a massive March earthquake.

* U.S. cotton prices this season are lower than last year's, but buyers just aren't biting. Concerns about the quality of the U.S. crop and lower prices from other grower nations are deterring mills. In West Texas, which produces one-third of U.S. cotton, a severe drought shortened the growing season. Of the plants that survived, some produced brittle fiber, which is more difficult to spin into yarn.

* Electricite de France SA is in discussions with Veolia Environnement SA to increase its stake in their energy-management joint venture, Dalkia France, people familiar with the matter said Sunday.