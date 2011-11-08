Nov 8 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll has found an electorate that is convinced that the country's economic structures favor an affluent elite and is still deeply torn as to whether Obama or any of his leading GOP rivals can pull the nation out of decline.

* A Chicago woman said that Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain groped her in 1997 after she approached him for help in finding a job.

* Fearing massive debt, more students are choosing to enroll at public colleges over elite universities.

* Japan's Olympus confessed to a decades-long coverup of huge investment losses, after a third-party committee discovered the arrangement.

* Société Générale , France's second-largest bank by market capitalization, reported a 31 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, hit by higher provisions against Greek sovereign bonds and as volatile financial markets pressured its corporate and investment bank.

* Analysts said Italy is at the brink of being unable to afford to borrow in the public markets as its bond yields approach 7 percent.

* J.P. Morgan Chase and MF Global Holdings agree on one thing: The two financial players worked together closely in the months before MF Global collapsed. Then things get messy.

* Dynegy's holding company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a way that could cause losses for the power generator's bondholders without harming parent-company shareholders that include Carl Icahn and hedge fund Seneca Capital.

* Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday amid caution over Europe's debt woes, while Tokyo lost ground with Olympus's shares plummeting 29 percent after the company admitted it had covered up huge investment losses for decades.

* Wall Street bonuses are set to shrink by an average of 20 percent to 30 percent from last year, with even steeper declines for bond traders, according to a widely watched compensation survey.

* News Corp. said its UK newspaper unit ordered surveillance of two lawyers representing victims of a now-closed tabloid's illegal news-gathering tactics, and called the surveillance "deeply inappropriate."

* Barnes & Noble Inc. jumped into the tablet computer market Monday, unveiling a Nook Tablet priced at $249, $50 more than Amazon.com Inc.'s new Kindle Fire but half the price of Apple Inc.'s cheapest iPad.

* United Parcel Service Inc. forecast what it called a "solid" holiday shipping season Monday, saying volume during the hectic week before Christmas will be up 6.2 percent from last year. It also said it will boost seasonal hiring 10 percent to 55,000 temporary employees.

* Repsol YPF SA's discovery of a huge amount of shale oil in the south of Argentina could boost its energy reserves by 44 percent and mark a massive potential windfall for the country and the oil company.