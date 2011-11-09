Nov 9 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* State and federal authorities follow the movements of thousands of Americans each year by secretly monitoring the location of their cellphones, often with little judicial oversight, in a practice facing legal challenges. Electronic tracking, used by police to investigate such crimes as drug dealing and murder, has become as routine as "looking for fingerprint evidence or DNA evidence," said Gregg Rossman, a prosecutor in Broward County, Florida.

* Carlyle Group, the large private-equity firm that is preparing for a public share listing, has had to cut fees and offer other unusual incentives to lure investors to a new $2.3 billion real-estate fund.

* The growing investor exodus from Italian bonds, sparked by the dual political crises in Italy and Greece, raises the most dangerous scenario yet in the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis.

* Ally Financial , the lender that took $17 billion of U.S. aid in the financial crisis, is considering a bankruptcy protection filing for its ResCap mortgage-lending unit.

* Olympus's admission that it spent years hiding losses on investments raised as many questions as it answered.

* A federal judge ordered Raj Rajaratnam to pay a $92.8 million civil penalty in an insider-trading lawsuit brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

* China's inflation slowed significantly in October, potentially opening the door for policy makers to begin to loosen the reins on the nation's economy, as worries over a global slowdown supplant fears of inflation as their main concern.

* Investors will soon get the chance to give Yelp Inc a rating of their own, as the online consumer-review company launches plans for an initial public offering that could value the company between $1 billion and $2 billion, people familiar with the matter say.

* Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as the planned resignation of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was viewed by investors as an encouraging step toward addressing Europe's sovereign-debt crisis.

* Stocks advanced as the planned resignation of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was seen as a step toward resolving the country's part in Europe's sovereign-debt crisis.

* Fannie Mae said it would seek $7.8 billion more in U.S. government assistance after posting a wider loss in the third quarter as the housing market's troubles continued.

* Barnes & Noble Inc. lobbied the Justice Department as recently as this summer to open an antitrust probe of Microsoft Corp., alleging that the software giant was trying to kill off handheld devices like B&N's Nook e-reader with a barrage of "frivolous" patent suits, court documents show.