Nov 9 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* State and federal authorities follow the movements of
thousands of Americans each year by secretly monitoring the
location of their cellphones, often with little judicial
oversight, in a practice facing legal challenges. Electronic
tracking, used by police to investigate such crimes as drug
dealing and murder, has become as routine as "looking for
fingerprint evidence or DNA evidence," said Gregg Rossman, a
prosecutor in Broward County, Florida.
* Carlyle Group, the large private-equity firm that is
preparing for a public share listing, has had to cut fees and
offer other unusual incentives to lure investors to a new $2.3
billion real-estate fund.
* The growing investor exodus from Italian bonds, sparked by
the dual political crises in Italy and Greece, raises the most
dangerous scenario yet in the euro zone's two-year-old debt
crisis.
* Ally Financial , the lender that took $17 billion
of U.S. aid in the financial crisis, is considering a bankruptcy
protection filing for its ResCap mortgage-lending unit.
* Olympus's admission that it spent years hiding
losses on investments raised as many questions as it answered.
* A federal judge ordered Raj Rajaratnam to pay a $92.8
million civil penalty in an insider-trading lawsuit brought by
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
* China's inflation slowed significantly in October,
potentially opening the door for policy makers to begin to
loosen the reins on the nation's economy, as worries over a
global slowdown supplant fears of inflation as their main
concern.
* Investors will soon get the chance to give Yelp Inc a
rating of their own, as the online consumer-review company
launches plans for an initial public offering that could value
the company between $1 billion and $2 billion, people familiar
with the matter say.
* Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as the planned
resignation of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was
viewed by investors as an encouraging step toward addressing
Europe's sovereign-debt crisis.
* Fannie Mae said it would seek $7.8 billion more in U.S.
government assistance after posting a wider loss in the third
quarter as the housing market's troubles continued.
* Barnes & Noble Inc. lobbied the Justice Department
as recently as this summer to open an antitrust probe of
Microsoft Corp., alleging that the software giant was trying to
kill off handheld devices like B&N's Nook e-reader with a
barrage of "frivolous" patent suits, court documents show.