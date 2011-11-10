PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 10 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Investors stampeded out of Italian bonds, sparking a broader decline across global markets.
* Zygna, the video game maker, which is expected to go public soon, has demanded that some employees give back restricted shares under threat of dismissal.
* Penn State's Board of Trustees said it had dismissed coach Joe Paterno and decided Graham Spanier, the school's president, should step down in the wake of a child sex-abuse scandal at the school.
* Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley , which became bank-holding companies to help them survive the financial crisis, are considering an accounting change that would make them look even more like a traditional bank.
* A federal judge sharply questioned the Securities and Exchange Commission about why it didn't force Citigroup to admit to "what the facts are" before the agency agreed to settle a mortgage-bond case.
* The EPA is set to make final new air-pollution standards for coal-fired power plants by mid-December, sparking disagreement among power companies about how quickly aging coal plants need to be pushed offline.
* For Sprint Nextel Corp , a little-known government program that subsidizes cellphone service for low-income customers is an important driver of subscriber growth.
* General Motors on Wednesday reported a 12 percent drop in third-quarter earnings as operations outside of North America struggled to gain traction, hampered by economic turmoil, currency issues and a need to restructure some of its own operations.
* Sotheby's rounded out New York's major fall auctions Wednesday by selling a quartet of Clyfford Still paintings for $114 million, nearly twice their combined asking price.
* A regulatory panel handed Thomas Weisel Partners and one of its former executives a near-complete victory in a case involving allegations that they improperly "stuffed" $15.7 million of auction-rate securities into client accounts just before the market crashed in 2008.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.