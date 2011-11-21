Nov 21 The following were the top stories
* Some of the world's largest hedge-fund and private-equity
firms are buying the bank debt, bonds and shares of bankrupt
broker MF Global.
* The European Union's executive arm will this week float
proposals for joint issues of bonds among the euro zone's 17
governments.
* Pfizer Inc is expected to pay more than $60
million to resolve U.S. government probes into whether the drug
maker paid bribes to win business overseas.
* While all retailers hope they have the right items at the
right prices, a few, like clothing chain Gap Inc and
jeweler Zale Corp, are trying to revive fading brands
after several seasons in which merchandise missteps turned off
consumers.
* Hewlett-Packard Co, which ended July with about
$13 billion in the bank, subsequently spent $11.7 billion to buy
a software company and announced a $1 billion cash charge for
closing its tablet-computer business.
* Chevron Corp's top official in Brazil said Sunday
that the company "takes full responsibility" for an oil spill
off the country's coast and pledged to investigate how it made a
critical miscalculation when drilling a well deep below the
ocean floor.
* Japan unexpectedly posted a trade deficit in October after
exports took a hit from Europe's debt crisis and the devastating
floods in Thailand, adding to gloom over the already slowing
export-led economy.