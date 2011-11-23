Nov 23 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Fed outlined plans for annual tests of the financial strength of the largest U.S. banks and said some results would be made public.

* Apple Inc has been taking small but important steps toward a shift in the way its customers access their digital content beyond the downloadable software that has been vital to the company's success.

* A key part of the world's foreign-exchange trading infrastructure is bracing itself for the possibility of a breakup of the euro zone, the latest sign investor concerns about the Continent's debt crisis are on the rise.

* Merck & Co agreed to pay $950 million and plead guilty to a criminal misdemeanor charge to resolve government allegations that the company illegally promoted its former painkiller Vioxx and deceived the government about the drug's safety.

* U.S. regulators made clear how deep their opposition runs to AT&T Inc's proposed $39 billion deal to acquire T-Mobile USA, saying AT&T must face an extra review next year that could eat up months even if the company wins an antitrust trial.

* Brazilian officials are sharpening their criticism of Chevron Corp and suggesting the company could lose its license to drill in the country's deepest waters because of an oil spill it admits causing earlier this month.

* A preliminary gauge of China's manufacturing activity dropped surprisingly sharply in November, raising the prospect that Beijing may be forced to ease monetary policy sooner than expected to offset the impact of a slowing global economy.