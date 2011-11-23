Nov 23 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Fed outlined plans for annual tests of the financial
strength of the largest U.S. banks and said some results would
be made public.
* Apple Inc has been taking small but important
steps toward a shift in the way its customers access their
digital content beyond the downloadable software that has been
vital to the company's success.
* A key part of the world's foreign-exchange trading
infrastructure is bracing itself for the possibility of a
breakup of the euro zone, the latest sign investor concerns
about the Continent's debt crisis are on the rise.
* Merck & Co agreed to pay $950 million and plead
guilty to a criminal misdemeanor charge to resolve government
allegations that the company illegally promoted its former
painkiller Vioxx and deceived the government about the drug's
safety.
* U.S. regulators made clear how deep their opposition runs
to AT&T Inc's proposed $39 billion deal to acquire
T-Mobile USA, saying AT&T must face an extra review next year
that could eat up months even if the company wins an antitrust
trial.
* Brazilian officials are sharpening their criticism of
Chevron Corp and suggesting the company could lose its
license to drill in the country's deepest waters because of an
oil spill it admits causing earlier this month.
* A preliminary gauge of China's manufacturing activity
dropped surprisingly sharply in November, raising the prospect
that Beijing may be forced to ease monetary policy sooner than
expected to offset the impact of a slowing global economy.