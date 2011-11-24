Nov 24 The following were the top stories
* Apple Inc co-founder Steve Jobs's 7.7 percent
stake in Walt Disney has been transferred to a trust run
by his widow.
* The National Labor Relations Board asked a federal
district court to require Boeing Co to release certain
company documents in the federal agency's high-profile case
accusing the jet maker of illegally shifting union work in
Washington state to a nonunion facility in South Carolina.
* Canadian budget carrier WestJet Airlines said it won an
auction for its first slots at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
* Network-equipment vendor Nokia Siemens Networks said it
would cut nearly a quarter of its staff and restructure its
business in a last-ditch effort to reach profitability and
position itself for independence.
* KKR & Co and a trio of co-investors have agreed to pay
$7.2 billion for Samson Investment Co, one of the largest
closely held oil and gas explorers in the U.S.
* Consumer spending slowed in October as incomes rose at the
fastest pace since March, showing that Americans were cautious
about opening their wallets amid glum news about the European
debt crisis and continued high unemployment.
* Mortgage insurer PMI Group Inc filed for Chapter
11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday after an Arizona judge
rejected its bid to overturn the October seizure of its
mortgage-insurance unit by state regulators.
* Brazil's National Petroleum Agency suspended Chevron Corp
from "all drilling activities" in the country Wednesday,
after the company took responsibility for an oil spill off the
coast of Rio de Janeiro.