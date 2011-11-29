Nov 29 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Facebook is exploring raising $10 billion in an IPO that
could value it at more than $100 billion. It's targeting IPO
dates between April and June 2012.
* Seven large financial firms, including Bank of America
and Morgan Stanley, are in talks aimed at
reaching a truce with bond insurer MBIA Inc that could
end a legal battle over billions of dollars in losses triggered
by the financial crisis.
* Research In Motion is rolling out a new system
that aims to help its corporate customers keep track of
employees' BlackBerrys as well as rival devices, including the
iPhone.
* A judge rejected a $285 million deal by Citigroup to
settle fraud charges, in a ruling that could have a big impact
on future law-enforcement efforts against Wall Street firms.
* Cyber Monday was another lucrative day for online
retailers, as early estimates showed sales up 18 percent from a
year earlier on what is expected to be the year's biggest day of
Internet shopping. Websites run by department stores were among
the day's most prominent gainers, as sales at Macy's Inc,
Nordstrom Inc and similar retailers were up 39 percent
as of Monday afternoon, according to the International Business
Machines Corp's Smarter Commerce arm.
* Amazon.com Inc on Monday trumpeted the success of
its recently launched Kindle Fire tablet, part of a family of
Kindle products that include low-priced e-readers. The company
said it sold more than four times as many Kindle products on
Black Friday last week as the same shopping day in 2010.
* The east coast of Africa confirmed its place as one of the
brightest spots on the global energy landscape after Anadarko
Petroleum Corp sharply raised its estimate for the
amount of natural gas contained in a big field it has found off
the coast of Mozambique. Anadarko's chief executive, James
Hackett, said the revised estimate increased the company's
confidence that "this could be one of the most important
natural-gas fields discovered in the last 10 years."