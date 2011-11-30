BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 30 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The parent of American Airlines filed for bankruptcy protection, an abrupt course change capping a decade of restructurings that are helping revive the health of the long-troubled industry.
* After getting burned by investments in its own hedge funds during the financial crisis, Goldman Sachs is turning to the less risky, but potentially less lucrative, business of providing start-up money to hedge-fund managers.
* Federal regulators issued a stinging analysis of AT&T's proposed $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile, saying it would limit competition in virtually every U.S. city and lead to higher prices for customers.
* Euro-zone finance ministers acknowledged the bloc's bailout fund would have less capacity to help troubled nations than once hoped.
* Yahoo Inc hopes to strike a deal to sell a minority stake to a private-equity firm by year's end, people familiar with the matter said. Short of that, the company will pursue other alternatives, they said.
* Asian stock markets were mixed as many financial stocks fell after Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded its ratings for several global banks. The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent.
* Samsung Electronics Co won an appeal case overturning a temporary ban on the sale of its tablet computer in Australia on the grounds that it copied Apple Inc's iPad. Apple, however, was granted a stay on the ruling until Friday afternoon in Sydney time, meaning the South Korean company can't start immediately selling its Galaxy 10.1 Tab in Australia.
* The Federal Trade Commission said Facebook agreed to settle charges that it misled users about its use of their personal information.
* Smaller U.S. banks and savings institutions are cutting jobs in a sign of a deepening financial-industry retrenchment that is shaking firms from Main Street to Wall Street. More than 2,500 banks cut their work forces in the third quarter, reducing their staff by a combined 20,332 jobs, or 2.5 percent, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal of filings with U.S. banking regulators.
* U.S. exports of gasoline, diesel and other oil-based fuels are soaring, putting the nation on track to be a net exporter of petroleum products in 2011 for the first time in 62 years.
* Endologix announces appointment of Dan Lemaitre as chairman of the board
