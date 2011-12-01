Dec 1 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Boeing Co and leaders of its main union reached a tentative settlement that could end one of the biggest U.S. labor disputes in recent times but leave unresolved key questions about the government's right to determine where companies locate their plants.

* Pilots at American Airlines are recruiting a Wall Street restructuring heavyweight to negotiate on their behalf as the No. 3 U.S. airline starts to map out its future in bankruptcy proceedings.

* Electronic market-maker Getco agreed to buy most of Bank of America's NYSE floor-trading operation.

* Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac spent more than $640,000 this fall to send 100 employees to a Chicago mortgage-industry conference and to host events there, a decision the companies defended amid criticism from a lawmaker.

* Australia's competition regulator has given the go-ahead for an alliance between Virgin Australia Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd saying the tie-up is likely to increase competition for international air passengers.

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday struck a deal to buy Omaha World-Herald Co., the publisher of the Omaha World-Herald and six other daily papers in Nebraska and Iowa. The transaction was valued at around $200 million and includes about $50 million of the newspaper company's debt, a person close to the deal said.

* The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that Michael Gibson would take over as director of its regulatory division, a key role as the U.S. central bank implements the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul law.

* The world's major central banks launched a joint action to provide cheap, emergency U.S. dollar loans to banks in Europe and elsewhere, a sign of growing alarm among policy makers about stresses in Europe and in the global financial system.

* Federal authorities are pursuing charges against individuals at three prominent investment firms, including a large mutual-fund company, in a new phase of a high-profile insider-trading case that has shaken Wall Street, according to people familiar with the matter. Investigators are focusing on an analyst at mutual-fund firm Neuberger Berman Group LLC and traders who worked at hedge funds Diamondback Capital Management LLC and Level Global Investors LP, the people say.