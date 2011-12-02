Dec 2 The following were the top stories
* Google Inc is aiming to challenge the e-commerce
supremacy of Amazon.com Inc by diving deeper into the
fast-growing world of Internet retailing. The Web-search giant
is in talks with major retailers and shippers about creating a
service that would let consumers shop for goods online and
receive their orders within a day for a low fee, said people
familiar with the matter.
* Manufacturing lost steam in most parts of the world last
month, raising the specter of a global economic slowdown just as
the recovery in the U.S. appears to be finally showing some
acceleration.
* Retailers overall reported solid sales increases in
November, but receipts at some chains, including Target Corp
and Kohl's Corp, were far weaker than expected,
suggesting that the holiday shopping season is going to be a
mixed bag for U.S. merchants. Sales at stores open at least a
year, a measure of a retailer's strength, rose 3.2 percent in
November, according to Retail Metrics Inc's index of 25
retailers. The increases were lower than last year's gain of 5.5
percent, but in line with analysts' expectations.
* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled the
bank could ramp up its role battling the debt crisis if
euro-zone governments enforce tougher deficit cutting-suggesting
outlines are emerging of a deal that investors have been
clamoring to see happen.
* More than 100 analysts at credit-rating firms have left
over the past five years to work for financial companies they
once helped to rate, according to recent data aimed at flagging
potential conflicts of interests at rating firms.
* Asian stocks were mostly lower Friday as markets
consolidated Thursday's sharp rally ahead of the U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report later in the global day, while heavyweight banks
fell in Shanghai on concerns about a decline in new yuan loans.
* In the U.S., U.K. and Portugal, European banks are
altering their legal structures or moving assets and business
lines between units in ways that help them avoid local rules and
oversight.
* After being largely shunned during the recession,
high-riding SUVs and workhorse pickups are regaining favor as
U.S. consumers grow more confident and fuel prices remain below
the $4 level.
