* Apache, one of the biggest US energy explorers, is buying Cordillera Energy Partners for $2.85 billion in a deal that underscores how new drilling techniques are remaking the US oil business.

* After 20 years together at the helm of Research In Motion , Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis, the company's co-chief executives, turned over the top job late Sunday to a little-known insider as part of a board and management shuffle.

For months, investors have clamored for a significant strategic overhaul, fresh leadership or a sale of the company as the BlackBerry maker struggled to stay competitive with rivals Apple Inc and Google Inc amid operational blunders and a tumbling share price.

* Edward Lampert and shareholders of Sears Holdings Corp aren't the only ones hoping for a turnaround of the big retailer. Goldman Sachs Group Inc and some of its clients are sweating it out, too.

Clients of Goldman invested about $3.5 billion in Lampert's hedge fund through a special deal more than four years ago. Goldman invested about $75 million of its own money as part of the arrangement.

* News Corp is teaming up with a Colombian TV company to create a Spanish-language broadcast network for the US, reflecting a rush to cash in on the booming Hispanic population.

* British and European Union officials have convinced some US lawmakers to ensure that any new sanctions against Iran exempt a BP PLC -led natural-gas project, as Western governments try to isolate Tehran without harming their own energy security.

The $20 billion project in the Caspian Sea off Azerbaijan is seen as key to alleviating Europe's dependence on Russia as its largest supplier of natural gas.

* Talks between Greece and its private-sector creditors over a debt write-down plan appeared to stall Saturday as the banks' top negotiator left Athens amid signs of fresh disagreements over how much Greece would pay its bondholders in the future. (Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)