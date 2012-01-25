Jan 25 The following were the top stories
* U.S. President Barack Obama offered Americans a populist
economic vision in the State of the Union address, seeking to
draw a contrast with his eventual GOP rival.
* Apple Inc reported its first quarterly results
since the death of co-founder Steve Jobs, chalking up new sales
and profit records based on runaway holiday demand for the
company's iPhones and iPad tablet device.
* Yahoo Inc's quarterly results showed continued
deterioration of its core advertising business, giving a glimpse
of the challenges new CEO Scott Thomson will face in turning
around the onetime Internet giant.
* Google Inc said it would start combining nearly
all the information it has on its users, which could make it
harder for them to remain anonymous.
* With the chance to lead the much-anticipated IPO of
Facebook, Morgan Stanley's tech team is going after an
offering that is expected to raise $10 billion in what could
count as one of the largest U.S. public debuts ever.
* Swiss drug giant Roche Holding AG made a hostile
offer for Illumina Inc that values the DNA sequencing
company at $5.7 billion, underscoring growing interest in the
competitive field of gene sequencing.
* The global economy is slowing this year, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, cutting its forecasts for growth
and warning of a deeper downturn if Europe doesn't take stronger
action to stem its debt crisis.