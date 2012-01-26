Jan 26 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With its $6 billion hostile offer for Illumina Inc
, Swiss drug-giant Roche Holding AG is making
an expensive and risky bet that genetic mapping will soon be
common practice in doctors offices and hospitals.
* U.K. regulators fined Greenlight Capital and owner David
Einhorn a total of $11.2 million for alleged insider trading in
shares of Punch Taverns.
* Bank of America Corp plans to give investment
bankers more of their year-end bonuses in stock, in Wall
Street's latest wallet-squeezing response to a wrenching year.
* Former HealthSouth Corp chairman Richard Scrushy
could be released from prison and enter a halfway house within
the next month after an Alabama judge on Wednesday reduced his
sentence for a 2006 bribery conviction by one year, said Mr.
Scrushy's lawyer.
* Federal Reserve officials said they expect to keep
short-term interest rates near zero for almost three more years
and signaled they could restart a controversial bond-buying
program in yet another campaign to rev up the disappointing
economic recovery.
* Hasso Plattner, who 20 years ago designed a computer
program that supercharged SAP AG's growth, has been
pursuing another breakthrough that could determine the software
giant's fate.
Now SAP's chairman, the 68-year-old engineer is trying to
take advantage of cheaper memory chips in servers to speed up
complex business calculations and allow companies to do in
seconds what currently can take hours or days. The aim is to
allow executives to quickly access and analyze business data
even on hand-held devices.
* Large public pension plans are pouring more money into
private-equity funds, deepening ties between government workers
and an industry currently under the harsh glare of U.S.
presidential politics.
* The sharp drop in natural-gas prices has thrown a wrench
into the plans of Chesapeake Energy Corp, the country's
second-largest gas producer. But that might not be the biggest
challenge it faces. Chesapeake must also complete a slew of
asset sales to continue with its business plans.
