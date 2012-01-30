(Refiles to fix formatting error)

Jan 30 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* ABB Ltd was nearing a deal Sunday to acquire Thomas & Betts Corp of the U.S. for about $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, in a continued push by the Swiss engineering giant to boost growth through acquisitions.

* Nearly three months after MF Global Holdings Ltd collapsed, officials hunting for an estimated $1.2 billion in missing customer money increasingly believe that much of it might never be recovered, according to people familiar with the investigation.

* Richard Parsons, who as chairman of Citigroup helped steer the bank through its near-death experience in the financial crisis, is considering stepping down after three years in the post, said people familiar with the situation.

* Bank of America Corp shook up its investment-banking leadership Sunday, naming Christian Meissner as the sole head of that business, said people familiar with the situation.

* British and Swiss regulators are likely to begin enforcement proceedings against Swiss bank UBS for shortcomings that allowed a London trader to make unauthorized trades last year.

* Jitters from Europe's sovereign-debt crisis are now touching Japan, a country with a long-calm bond market despite fiscal deficits far larger than those of Greece or Italy.

In recent weeks, the cost of insuring against default on Japan government bonds -- a measure of perceived credit risk -- has increased sharply, nearing the historic peak at the height of the Greek debt crisis in October. The price for default insurance, through derivatives known as credit-default swaps, exceeds levels seen last March.