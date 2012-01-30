(Refiles to fix formatting error)
Jan 30 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* ABB Ltd was nearing a deal Sunday to acquire
Thomas & Betts Corp of the U.S. for about $4 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter, in a continued
push by the Swiss engineering giant to boost growth through
acquisitions.
* Nearly three months after MF Global Holdings Ltd
collapsed, officials hunting for an estimated $1.2
billion in missing customer money increasingly believe that much
of it might never be recovered, according to people familiar
with the investigation.
* Richard Parsons, who as chairman of Citigroup helped
steer the bank through its near-death experience in the
financial crisis, is considering stepping down after three years
in the post, said people familiar with the situation.
* Bank of America Corp shook up its
investment-banking leadership Sunday, naming Christian Meissner
as the sole head of that business, said people familiar with the
situation.
* British and Swiss regulators are likely to begin
enforcement proceedings against Swiss bank UBS for shortcomings
that allowed a London trader to make unauthorized trades last
year.
* Jitters from Europe's sovereign-debt crisis are now
touching Japan, a country with a long-calm bond market despite
fiscal deficits far larger than those of Greece or Italy.
In recent weeks, the cost of insuring against default on
Japan government bonds -- a measure of perceived credit risk --
has increased sharply, nearing the historic peak at the height
of the Greek debt crisis in October. The price for default
insurance, through derivatives known as credit-default swaps,
exceeds levels seen last March.
