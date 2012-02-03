Feb 3 The following were the top stories
* After years of delay, U.S. Congress took a big step toward
approving new rules to ban lawmakers from trading stocks based
on information they pick up in the halls of Capitol Hill -- a
move aimed in part at helping repair the institution's low
approval ratings.
* Corporate tax receipts as a share of profits are at their
lowest level in at least 40 years, leading U.S. companies to
book higher profits than ever. Total corporate federal taxes
paid fell to 12.1 percent of profits earned from activities
within the U.S. in fiscal 2011, which ended Sept. 30, according
to the Congressional Budget Office, the lowest level since at
least 1972.
* As investors dug into Facebook's freshly released
financials Wednesday, analysts and investors began circulating a
range of values -- from as little as $50 billion to as much as
$125 billion -- for the social-networking website.
* In a world ravenous for natural resources, two of the
world's most powerful raw-materials companies, Glencore
International AG and Xstrata PLC, both Swiss
companies, are in talks to combine into an $80 billion colossus
that would play a powerful role in an industry that supplies
auto makers, chocolatiers and power companies.
* U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges against
Switzerland's oldest bank, Wegelin & Co, alleging it helped
wealthy Americans hide more than $1.2 billion in secret accounts
abroad, the latest move in an ongoing crackdown on overseas tax
evasion. This is the first time U.S. authorities have charged a
bank rather than individuals with helping Americans evade taxes.
* The rainy-day funds that U.S. banks have been tapping to
boost their earnings could soon begin to dry up, and that
doesn't bode well for bank profits. Many banks have been
"releasing" reserves against bad loans since the worst of the
crisis passed but with loan-loss cushions now receding toward
pre-crisis levels, some analysts doubt banks can afford to keep
up the pace of reserve releases.
* A push by Wall Street banks to devise a more transparent
way to bet on bond defaults has stalled amid uncertainty over
new regulations and difficulties in devising the product.
* CME Group Inc launched a fresh effort to rebuild
market confidence damaged by the collapse of MF Global Holdings
Ltd, creating a $100 million insurance fund to
protect farmers and ranchers.
* The UK economy will fall back into recession in the first
half of 2012 and the government should implement a temporary tax
cut or spending boost to stimulate demand, a leading economic
research group said Friday.
* Google Inc. said it has beefed up security on its
Android mobile-device software to better prevent "malicious"
software from residing in its app store.
* A unit of China National Petroleum Corp agreed
to buy a big slice of a shale-gas play in Canada from Royal
Dutch Shell PLC, bolstering Beijing's footprint in
North America's energy patch, as two other Chinese companies
sealed energy deals in the U.S. and Europe.
* The U.S. Labor Department took steps on Thursday to
improve the disclosure of fees paid by millions of participants
in 401(k) and other retirement-savings plans. The Treasury
Department also proposed regulations designed to make it easier
for these plans to offer annuities to employees.
