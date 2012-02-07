The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is finalizing
a proposal to shore up the money-market fund industry, more than
three years after Lehman's collapse sparked a panic.
* Eugene Isenberg agreed to waive his right to a $100
million termination payment that was triggered when oil driller
Nabors Industries replaced him as chief executive.
* Five Wall Street banks have been invited by the New York
Fed to bid for a multibillion-dollar bundle of risky mortgage
bonds it owns as a result of its 2008 rescue of AIG.
* Investigators in a world-wide probe of how crucial
interest rates are set are focusing on a small number of traders
suspected of trying to influence other bank employees to
manipulate the rates.
* Greece has agreed to lay off 15,000 public-sector workers
by the end of 2012, as international pressure mounts on Athens
to agree on austerity measures needed to secure major new debt
agreements.
* A state-appointed financial custodian released a recovery
plan for Harrisburg on Monday, moving Pennsylvania's capital
closer to resolving its financial crisis.
* A bankruptcy trustee investigating MF Global
said he faces huge challenges getting back an estimated $1.2
billion in customer funds drained from the securities firm
before it collapsed.
* With Glencore International AG and Xstrata
set to unveil their long-awaited tie-up, a big question
is whether Xstrata shareholders will support the deal - not a
given in light of U.K. investors' recent history of flexing
their muscles.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc tapped a new China chief as it
looks to regain its footing after several missteps in one of its
most important growth markets. The U.S. retail giant named Greg
Foran president and chief executive of Wal-Mart China. He
succeeds Ed Chan, who resigned in October for what the company
has said were personal reasons.
(Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1
646 223 8780)