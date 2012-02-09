Feb 9 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. government officials are on the verge of an agreement worth as much as $25 billion with five major banks, capping a year-long push to settle federal and state probes of alleged foreclosure abuses by lenders.

* Federal securities regulators plan to warn several major banks that they intend to sue them over mortgage-related actions linked to the financial crisis.

* Diamond Foods removed two top executives and said it would restate two years worth of financial results, after an internal probe found it had wrongly accounted for payments to walnut growers.

* Greek political leaders have ended their meeting after seven-and-a-half hours without an agreement on austerity proposals.

* UBS notified employees it will take back part of the bonuses due to its best-paid investment bankers this year because of the trading scandal last year that put the unit into the red for 2011.

* China's consumer price index rose 4.5 percent in January from a year earlier, faster than the 4.1 percent rise in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

* Yahoo's new Chief Executive Scott Thompson aims to turn around the Internet company at least in part by making it less dependent on its core online-ad business.

* Chinese Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in the process of raising a $3 billion loan from around six banks to buy back the stake that Yahoo owns in the company, people familiar with the situation said Thursday.

* Blackstone Group LP is expected to announce Thursday that the firm and an energy company in which it invested raised $1 billion from commercial banks to develop south Texas oil fields, according to people familiar with the matter.