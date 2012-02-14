Feb 14 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama called on Congress Monday to
enact new taxes on the wealthy, restructure the tax code and
approve short-term spending measures as part of an election-year
budget plan aimed at boosting job growth and helping the middle
class.
* European Union negotiators have yet to settle key elements
of a complex bailout and debt-restructuring package for Greece
ahead of a pivotal meeting this week.
* McDonald's is pushing its pork suppliers to stop
confining sows in small pens known as gestation stalls, moving
to address concerns raised by animal-welfare advocates-and catch
up with some competitors.
* Foreign governments and financial-industry giants lined up
Monday to throw one last roundhouse punch at a proposed rule
that aims to limit risk-taking by U.S. banks.
Dozens of international banks, foreign officials, insurance
companies, law firms and money managers petitioned U.S.
regulators ahead of a midnight-Monday deadline to delay or water
down the pending restrictions on banks' trading activities. The
rule, which is to go into effect in July, is called the Volcker
rule after a leading proponent, former Federal Reserve Chairman
Paul Volcker.
* Deutsche Bank AG is closing in on an agreement
to pay about 800 million ($1 billion) to settle decade-old
claims that a former chief executive helped drive German media
company Kirch Group into bankruptcy, according to people
familiar with the negotiations.
* Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc will
sell a version of the coming iPad that runs on their newest
fourth-generation wireless networks, according to people
familiar with the matter, as the battle to cash in on big
investments in mobile broadband heats up.
* Two former Bear Stearns Cos hedge-fund managers agreed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle
civil-fraud charges for a total of $1.05 million.
* The Federal Housing Administration will exhaust its
reserves over the coming year, according to budget projections
released Monday, which would require a Treasury infusion for the
first time in its 78-year history.
(Compiled by Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800;
within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)