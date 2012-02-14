Feb 14 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama called on Congress Monday to enact new taxes on the wealthy, restructure the tax code and approve short-term spending measures as part of an election-year budget plan aimed at boosting job growth and helping the middle class.

* European Union negotiators have yet to settle key elements of a complex bailout and debt-restructuring package for Greece ahead of a pivotal meeting this week.

* McDonald's is pushing its pork suppliers to stop confining sows in small pens known as gestation stalls, moving to address concerns raised by animal-welfare advocates-and catch up with some competitors.

* Foreign governments and financial-industry giants lined up Monday to throw one last roundhouse punch at a proposed rule that aims to limit risk-taking by U.S. banks.

Dozens of international banks, foreign officials, insurance companies, law firms and money managers petitioned U.S. regulators ahead of a midnight-Monday deadline to delay or water down the pending restrictions on banks' trading activities. The rule, which is to go into effect in July, is called the Volcker rule after a leading proponent, former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker.

* Deutsche Bank AG is closing in on an agreement to pay about 800 million ($1 billion) to settle decade-old claims that a former chief executive helped drive German media company Kirch Group into bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

* Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc will sell a version of the coming iPad that runs on their newest fourth-generation wireless networks, according to people familiar with the matter, as the battle to cash in on big investments in mobile broadband heats up.

* Two former Bear Stearns Cos hedge-fund managers agreed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle civil-fraud charges for a total of $1.05 million.

* The Federal Housing Administration will exhaust its reserves over the coming year, according to budget projections released Monday, which would require a Treasury infusion for the first time in its 78-year history. (Compiled by Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)