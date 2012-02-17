Feb 17 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The web giant and other ad companies bypassed privacy settings in Apple's Safari browser on mobile devices and computers-tracking the online habits of people who intended for that kind of monitoring to be blocked.

* A group of traders and brokers successfully manipulated LIBOR interest rate that affects loans around the world, one of the banks being investigated has told regulators.

* Despite deep financial problems that are forcing them to unload assets around the world, most big European banks consider their U.S. retail divisions to be among their most stable operations.

* Independent research analyst John Kinnucan was arrested Thursday night by federal agents at his home in Portland, Oregon, as part of an ongoing insider-trading investigation.

* Bank of America lists U.S. Trust and its Texas branches as potential assets to sell in the event of a market shock or economic downturn.

* Philip Falcone has hired lawyers to map out a strategy to overcome a regulator's decision blocking the launch of wireless network start-up LightSquared.

* Clearwire Corp warned it may need to raise more money -- even after getting about $1 billion in the past two months -- as it faces the hefty costs of building out a new fourth-generation mobile broadband network and the expected loss of sales at its Clear Internet brand.

* A debt restructuring and second bailout for Greece appeared likely to go ahead, as German officials scrapped an idea to pressure Greece by withholding part of the bailout and the European Central Bank developed a plan to protect its holdings of Greek bonds from the restructuring.