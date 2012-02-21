BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
Feb 21 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Eurozone finance ministers agreed on a long-awaited accord to secure a new 130 billion euros ($171.9 billion) bailout and debt-restructuring deal for Greece, after haggling into the early hours of Tuesday morning to settle the final details.
* Alexander Rekeda, who led Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group's charge into the then-red-hot business of U.S. subprime debt in 2006, was warned by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in October that he faces the potential charges.
* Samsung Electronics plans to spin off its liquid-crystal display operations into a separate company in an effort to revive its unprofitable flat-panel business.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it plans to buy a majority stake in Chinese e-commerce company Yihaodian, a move to boost its online efforts as consumers there flock to the Internet to shop.
* Ford Motor Co expects China's vehicle sales to rise "about 5 percent" in 2012, the auto maker's regional head said, forecasting a second year of relatively moderate growth for the world's largest car market after years of double-digit surges. (Compiled by Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.
Feb 27 U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .