Feb 23 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Investigators probing the collapse of MF Global are scrutinizing two money transfers made during the securities firm's final days in an effort to uncover what happened to $1.6 billion in missing customer funds.

* A coalition of Internet companies including Google has agreed to support a do-not-track button to be embedded in most Web browsers.

* U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro said she is worried about the role of high-frequency traders in the stock market and hinted at new policies aimed at curbing frenetic market activity.

* Asian companies are tapping bond markets at a record pace, worried that the euro zone crisis may deepen and make it impossible for them to secure funds later in the year, say bankers who arrange borrowing.

* General Motors and French car maker Peugeot Citroen are discussing a European auto alliance as the two grapple with weak sales and a raging price war on the continent.

* Microsoft Corp is complaining to European regulators that Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc and its soon-to-be-owner Google are misusing patents to gain an upper hand in the mobile-device market.

* A federal advisory panel overwhelmingly backed the weight-loss drug Qnexa, which is made by a small California firm called Vivus Inc, clearing the way for the Food and Drug Administration to potentially approve a prescription diet drug for the first time in more than a decade.