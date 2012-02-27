Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 27 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Officials from the world's leading economies deferred key decisions on international aid for Europe as they awaited more euro-zone action to fight the Continent's debt crisis.
* Ford's chairman said the auto maker will step up investments in technology and services that address increased congestion in the world's biggest cities.
* The decision by Sprint's board to shoot down a plan to buy rival MetroPCS shows the constraints that executives at the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier face at a tumultuous time in the U.S. telecom industry.
* Blackstone Group LP is making a $2 billion bet on U.S. natural-gas exports. The private-equity firm is expected to announce on Monday a $2 billion equity investment in Cheniere Energy Partners LP that will allow the company to build a gas-liquefaction plant in Sabine Pass, Louisiana, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Warren Buffett on Saturday sought to reassure Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders girding for an inevitable but anxiety-provoking leadership transition, stating that an unnamed individual has been chosen to eventually succeed him as the conglomerate's chief executive.
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion