* A U.S. soldier opened fire on Afghan villagers, killing 16 people, in an incident sure to inflame tensions between Kabul and Washington.

* Banks won a handful of concessions in the $25 billion settlement of alleged foreclosure abuses, as U.S. officials struck a balance between their desire to be tough and the need to provide relief.

* PepsiCo Inc is moving to deepen its management bench and line up a potential successor to Chairman and Chief Executive Indra Nooyi, tapping an outsider to a senior role and an internal candidate to a new post following investor frustration with the company's recent performance.

On Monday, the Purchase, New York, company plans to name former senior Wal-Mart Stores Inc executive Brian Cornell to head the company's largest and most profitable unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Molycorp's $1.3 billion deal to acquire Neo Material Technologies, a key processor of rare-earth minerals, provides a reminder of how much technological rare-earth capability resides in China.

* Glencore International AG and Cargill Inc are among companies that are interested in possibly buying Canadian agribusiness heavyweight Viterra Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, as a wave of consolidation in the industry swells.