March 12 The following were the top
stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A U.S. soldier opened fire on Afghan villagers, killing 16
people, in an incident sure to inflame tensions between Kabul
and Washington.
* Banks won a handful of concessions in the $25 billion
settlement of alleged foreclosure abuses, as U.S. officials
struck a balance between their desire to be tough and the need
to provide relief.
* PepsiCo Inc is moving to deepen its management
bench and line up a potential successor to Chairman and Chief
Executive Indra Nooyi, tapping an outsider to a senior role and
an internal candidate to a new post following investor
frustration with the company's recent performance.
On Monday, the Purchase, New York, company plans to name
former senior Wal-Mart Stores Inc executive Brian
Cornell to head the company's largest and most profitable unit,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Molycorp's $1.3 billion deal to acquire Neo
Material Technologies, a key processor of rare-earth
minerals, provides a reminder of how much technological
rare-earth capability resides in China.
* Glencore International AG and Cargill Inc
are among companies that are interested in possibly
buying Canadian agribusiness heavyweight Viterra Inc,
according to people familiar with the matter, as a wave of
consolidation in the industry swells.