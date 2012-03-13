Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 13 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S., EU and Japan plan to ask the World Trade Organization to press China to ease its stranglehold on rare-earth minerals.
* U.S. commanders had mobilized a search party to hunt for an Army sergeant after he left his post in Afghanistan, but were too late to stop him from allegedly killing 16 civilians.
* Rising appetites for borrowing and investing are fueling a bond market revival, lifting revenue at Wall Street firms that took a beating last year.
* Some energy officials and environmentalists agree that poorly built natural gas wells are to blame for some cases of water contamination -- not fracking.
* The Federal Reserve is fighting a subpoena from lawyers in a civil lawsuit who want Chairman Ben Bernanke to testify about conversations he had in 2008 before Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch to save the securities firm from possible collapse.
* CME Group's Chief Executive Craig Donohue will retire at year's end, in a surprise change at the world's largest futures-exchange operator as it wrestles with fallout from the collapse of brokerage MF Global.
* U.S. and state officials accused five large U.S. banks of overcharging and misleading borrowers in court documents filed Monday as part of the $25 billion settlement of alleged foreclosure abuses.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.
* Regency Centers stockholders approve proposed merger with Equity One