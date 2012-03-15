BRIEF-Softbank Group to acquire Fortress Investment Group for $3.3 bln
March 15 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission brought charges against two money managers, alleging they misled and overcharged investors on funds formed to buy shares of Facebook, Twitter and other social-media companies.
* Google is giving its tried-and-true Web-search formula a makeover as it tries to fix the shortcomings of today's technology and maintain its dominant market share.
* Citigroup's failure to get regulators' approval to return capital to shareholders caught executives and investors off guard and dealt a blow to Chief Executive Vikram Pandit's efforts to revive investor confidence in the bank.
* Goldman Sachs again was in a harsh spotlight when an employee resigned in a New York Times opinion piece that assailed the firm's culture as "toxic and destructive."
* Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive William Weldon stands to collect pension benefits and deferred compensation valued at $143.5 million after his retirement.
* Family medical practices are facing new tensions as they try to make upgrades but find that these changes often are not reimbursed under the current payment system.
* Edward S. Lampert's hedge fund has stepped in to make sure vendors continue to supply Sears by assuming some of the risk of financial institutions that provide a form of insurance to the vendors.
* Softbank Group to acquire fortress investment group for $3.3 billion
