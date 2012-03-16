March 16 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Regulators in the U.S. and European Union are investigating Google for bypassing the privacy settings of millions of users of Apple's Safari Web browser. Google stopped the practice last month after being contacted by The Wall Street Journal.

* A growing appetite for risk is prompting some Wall Street banks and investment firms to show interest in buying the most complex and troubled assets tied to the AIG bailout.

* Coffee growers from Costa Rica to Mexico to Colombia are diversifying to protect themselves from cyclical declines, setting the stage for a rebound in prices over the long term.

* MetLife Inc's Steven Kandarian, 10 months into his tenure as chief executive of the nation's largest life insurer, learned a hard lesson this week: The Fed's math is what matters.

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday stunned MetLife with the news that the company failed for the second time in five months to win approval for its plans to return billions of dollars to shareholders through share buybacks and a hefty dividend increase. The decision, Kandarian conceded in an interview, left him "deeply disappointed."

* Seeking to maintain its credit rating while not angering shareholders, United Technologies Corp changed its financing plans for the $16.5 billion acquisition of aircraft-components maker Goodrich Corp, announcing the sale of several units including its Rocketdyne rocket-engine business.

* Sprint Nextel will terminate a 15-year contract with billionaire Philip Falcone's LightSquared and return $65 million in prepayments to the wireless startup, say people familiar with its plans.