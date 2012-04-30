April 30The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is visiting Washington with a pledge to expand Tokyo's role in regional security, a significant shift for a country governed by a pacifist constitution since 1946.

* Stock-trading hedge funds looking to extend their first-quarter rebound ran into a familiar adversary this month: a nervous market.

* Slowing earnings growth and fresh worries that the Federal Reserve might be less willing to pump new cash into the financial markets are taming the bulls.

* A pipeline of women in senior executive positions indicates that the ranks of female CEOs in the U.S. will grow in coming years. The Journal highlights 10 women who recruiters are keeping an eye on.

* Foreign companies are learning that they can no longer count on China for earnings growth. As companies report first-quarter results, big-equipment makers like Caterpillar Inc and ABB Ltd see slowing demand, while consumer-focused Apple Inc and Starbucks Corp surge ahead.

* Dewey & LeBoeuf's former chairman was stripped of his remaining leadership roles, as Greenberg Traurig called off discussions of a possible deal with the struggling law firm.

* Hedge-fund manager Philip Falcone agreed to step aside eventually as the public face of his LightSquared Inc venture, a concession that may keep the wireless-telecommunications company from defaulting on its debt.

* It was just one airplane, but the Boeing Co jetliner that rolled out of an enormous factory here had a lot riding on it.

The 787 Dreamliner that left the assembly building Friday was the first plane completed at a plant that has shifted the dynamics of U.S. aircraft manufacturing and is pivotal to the company's most ambitious production increase since Boeing started delivering jetliners in 1958.

* A Google Inc engineer told others at the company about his plan to scoop up personal information from wireless-network users as specially equipped cars drove by their homes, but the practice continued for two years after the internal disclosures, a Federal Communications Commission investigation found.

